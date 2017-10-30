Three fatally shot in Barron Co. confirmed as murder-suicide

Barron County sheriff's officials have confirmed the deaths of a man, woman and teenage girl in Chetek are a case of murder-suicide.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday 55-year-old John Hengst fatally shot 55-year-old Brenda Turner and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Turner at their Chetek home Friday night before taking his own life.

Autopsy results show all three each died from a single gunshot wound. Fitzgerald says Brenda Turner also had blunt force injuries to her face, neck and torso and a rib fracture. The sheriff says some sort of altercation between the couple took place in an upstairs bedroom. The two were divorced, but lived together. The altercation continued downstairs were Brenda Turner was shot. Hengst then went upstairs and shot Natalie after she called 911. He went back downstairs and killed himself.