Racine man dies falling from tree stand in Lincoln Co.

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWN OF HARDING, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 59-year-old Racine County man died after a hunting accident in Lincoln County.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to find out how Donald Peterson died, according to police.

Peterson was using a tree stand, hunting alone when he fell backwards, police said.

He was found by a Merrill man around 3:15 p.m. Thursday hanging upside down. His feet were still fastened to the stand, police said.

Peterson hit the tree when he fell, but officials said they don't know if he died from asphyxiation or other medical problems.

Police said they aren't sure if he was wearing a safety harness at the time.

