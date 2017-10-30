Infant dies at Northwoods day care center

An infant died at a day care center and a preliminary cause of death following an autopsy was inconclusive, Vilas County Coroner Paul Tirpe said Monday.

There was no evidence the boy was harmed and sudden infant death syndrome has not been ruled out in the Sept. 26 death at Little Tykes Playhouse, investigators said. The baby was born in May.

"It was just one of those unfortunate situations," Lac Du Flambeau Police Chief Bob Brandenburg said. "When we responded the place was clean, the lady was organized and she has been doing it many years."

The baby's name was not released.

Little Tykes Playhouse is licensed with the state for the care of up to six children, Brandenburg said. "It was closed for awhile but I think it is back open."

A telephone message left at the business at Akiwensi Drive was not immediately returned Monday.

Tirpe said final autopsy findings won't likely be available for months.

Sudden infant death syndrome – sometimes known as crib death – is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.



