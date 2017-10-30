Ryan says indictments are 'big news,' but declines comment

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he knows indictments of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and an associate are big news, but he's still not going to comment on it.

Ryan told reporters Monday in Wisconsin that he's not commenting because he hasn't read the indictments.

Ryan says, "It's big news but this is what you get from a special counsel. ... I really have nothing to add because I haven't even read it."

Ryan says there would be "just no point" in speculating on something he hadn't read.

He says, "This is what Bob Mueller was tasked to do. ... that's how the judicial process works."

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted Monday on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other charges as part of Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.