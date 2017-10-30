Stevens Point motel manager pleads not guilty to sabotaging competitors

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Stevens Point motel manager pleaded not guilty Monday to damaging a competing motel by cutting some water lines, according to online Portage County court records.

Dharmesh Patel, 28, is charged with three felonies - burglary, more than $2,500 in criminal damage to property and bail jumping - in Sept. 30 incidents at Country Inn and Suites. No trial date was immediately set.

Prosecutors say Patel, manager of the Baymont Inn and Suites, cut water lines on ice machines at the Country Inn, allowing water to flow into guest rooms, causing drywall and structural damage.

The two hotels are adjacent to each other on Division Street.

During Monday's court appearance, Patel gave up his right to have prosecutors present evidence justifying the charges, court records said.

Police say evidence indicates Patel planned to damage two other hotels, including recruiting a homeless man to plant bed bugs at one.