Mechanics warn Wisconsinites to get cars inspected for winter

With winter weather on the way, car mechanics are urging drivers to bring cars in for inspection.

Mechanics are making the recommendation to prevent car breakdowns in the snow.

"You always [want] to make sure you have a good battery, make sure that your antifreeze is up to strength, [and] you want to make sure they do a 27-point inspection," said Steven Rainville, of Fred Mueller Automotive in Wausau.

Rainville said they are staying busy as car owners are continuing to bring their vehicles in.

"I would say do it as soon as possible, don't wait," said Rainville. "You want to make sure the air is up on your tires, the cold air actually takes air out of the tires."

Gov. Scott Walker declared Nov. 3-6 Wisconsin's Winter Awareness Week, a reminder to have an emergency kit inside your car in case it does break down.

