Pack Attack "Bye Week Special" to air Tuesday, October 31

As the Packers return to the practice field following their bye week, Newsline 9 will air a special edition of "Pack Attack" in its normal time slot, Tuesday at 6:30.

The "Bye Week Special" will feature analysis from former Packers receiver Bill Schroeder, who joins host Brandon Kinnard for a segment to recap the first half of the 2017 season.

Morey Hershgordon will also take a closer look at the NFC North race in this week's edition of the "Brickner's Breakdown." The show will also feature a "best-of" Questions from the Sidelines, Pack Attack Trivia, and Pack-A-Toss; viewers will also get an inside look at the set-up of Pack Attack, which is taped every week in the ballroom at Dale's Weston Lanes.

The show will continue the following week with a special live edition featuring Schroeder on November 7, following the Packers Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions.