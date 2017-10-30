Pack Attack "Bye Week Special" to air Tuesday, October 31 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pack Attack "Bye Week Special" to air Tuesday, October 31

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

As the Packers return to the practice field following their bye week, Newsline 9 will air a special edition of "Pack Attack" in its normal time slot, Tuesday at 6:30.

The "Bye Week Special" will feature analysis from former Packers receiver Bill Schroeder, who joins host Brandon Kinnard for a segment to recap the first half of the 2017 season.

Morey Hershgordon will also take a closer look at the NFC North race in this week's edition of the "Brickner's Breakdown." The show will also feature a "best-of" Questions from the Sidelines, Pack Attack Trivia, and Pack-A-Toss; viewers will also get an inside look at the set-up of Pack Attack, which is taped every week in the ballroom at Dale's Weston Lanes.

The show will continue the following week with a special live edition featuring Schroeder on November 7, following the Packers Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.