Digicopy in Wausau, Stevens Point hand out free Veterans Day cards

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

A local business is helping to send every veteran a little love before Veterans Day. 

Digicopy in Stevens Point and Wausau are handing out free thank you cards for Veterans Day. 

The idea is to give everyone the opportunity to thank a veteran in their lives.

Store manager at the Stevens Point location, Nicky Brillowski, said it's a small way to give back to the community. 

"Support people out there that give everything and their lives for this country. And their service to our country," she said. 

Brillowski said they are expecting to give out at least 500 cards by Nov. 11. 

