Stevens Point Marine's widow speaks after settlement

The widow of a Stevens Point Marine who died while in the care of the Tomah V.A. Hospital in 2014 said it's time to help other veterans, after settling a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Jason Simcakoski died from an accidental opioid overdose.

Last week, the Simcakoski's settled a $2.3 million wrongful death lawsuit with the federal government.

"I don't think there's been a day that's gone by where there wasn't a memory of Jason that crossed my mind," said Heather Simcakoski, Jason's wife. "To know that he could still be alive today, and that this was completely unnecessary, I think that's one of the hardest parts of it."

In her first interview since the settlement was announced, Heather said it's a big weight off of her family's shoulders, as they can finally turn their focus solely on helping other veterans in need.

"It does allow us to move forward with doing some of the things we have that we're working on, versus focusing on the past," she said. "There's such an epidemic of opioid use and addiction and veterans are always going to come back with problems and issues."

Heather tells Newsline 9 that the family's dedication to helping other veterans in need keeps the memory of Jason alive.

"He would be looking down right now so happy and extremely proud that his life meant something," she said. "We'll always love and miss Jason."

Heather said that her family will have a big announcement in the coming months, as part of their effort to help veterans addicted to drugs.