Wisconsin lawmakers: "too early" to speculate in Russia indictments

There's a lot of drama developing in Washington with the first indictments of the Russia probe, but lawmakers here in Wisconsin aren't fueling the fire.

"I have very limited information on the investigation," said Congressman Sean Duffy.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also offered little commentary.

"I haven't read the indictments, I don't know the details of the indictments, so I really have nothing to add," he said Monday morning.

Congressman Duffy did, however, express concerns over the lawyers Robert Mueller is consulting in the investigation.

"I do have concern Mueller is bringing in Democrat campaign donors," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of attorneys in America that haven't given to Republicans or Democrats."

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Rep. Katrina Shankland also said it's too early to speculate further, but she wants to see disciplinary action taken.

"These crimes are treasonous and severe," she said. "And I hope that we see swift action."

Senator Tammy Baldwin remained vague on the topic. Her office directed us to a tweet reading: Serious indictments from independent Special Prosecutor Mueller. Investigation must continue unobstructed and reveal the truth.