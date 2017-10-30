New statewide initiative gives $1 million to small businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
A new initiative went into effect Monday aimed at helping small businesses in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Invest in Wisconsin joined together to offer a $1 million grant for technology startups.
The money will fund training for those businesses, as well as additional equipment and staff as those companies grow.
Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made the announcement Monday in Wausau alongside the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Invest in Wisconsin.