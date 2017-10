Investigators in Stevens Point are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire Monday evening.

Authorities said the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on the 3000 block of Welsby Avenue. They said it was under control by about 5:15 p.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

At 7:30 p.m. investigators were still on scene.

