After blowout win in Level 2, Stratford football grasps at greatness yet again

Stratford football is back.

As if they'd ever left.

After a 38-0 drubbing of No. 1 seeded Stanley-Boyd in Level 2, the Tigers are bound for the state quarterfinals. Normally, a program with Stratford's pedigree qualifying for Level 3 isn't a surprise. But this year, it's a story.

The No. 5 seeded Tigers have rattled off two straight road wins - avenging what many thought was an underseeding of one of the state's most historic programs.

"Our guys like this underdog role," Tigers head coach Jason Tubbs said. "But now I think everyone knows who we are. Two games in a row on the road in the playoffs and beating two quality teams. Amherst isn't going to look past us now."

Yes, that Amherst. The Tigers will meet the No. 2 Falcons in the playoffs for the fourth time in six years this Friday. Amherst has won all three previous matchups. As Tubbs said, "It's not a rivalry until we beat them." That's something Stratford hopes to get off its back this week - on the road once again.

"It's fun to win at home but it's way more fun (sic) to win on someone else's home field," Tigers senior Jordan Becker said. "It's just about who plays better that week, and we've been showing up and we've been playing hard."

Since 2014, the Tigers have never been lower than a No. 5 seed and they have never advanced past Level 2. The last time they made it to Level 3 was 2013. They were also a No. 5 seed that year, and lost to Amherst in Level 3.

This year, the Tigers hope history does not repeat itself.

Game time for Friday's Division 5 state quarterfinal matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. at Amherst High School.