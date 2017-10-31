Wisconsin juvenile prison placed on lockdown during training

Wisconsin's juvenile prisons have been placed on lockdown Tuesday while guards from an adult prison help search for contraband.More >>
A teacher at Wisconsin's juvenile prison who was knocked unconscious by an inmate says she is disappointed Gov. Scott Walker is refusing to meet with her.
An interim superintendent has taken over at the embattled youth prisons near Irma - just days after Gov. Scott Walker called for the job to be filled.
Juvenile inmates reached the roof of a Wisconsin prison, throwing items at guards before they were subdued.
Gov. Scott Walker is ordering that an interim superintendent be hired at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons in light of recent attacks against guards and workers at the facilities.
The Three Lakes School District is asking voters to help them keep their doors open.
