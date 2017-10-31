Wisconsin juvenile prison placed on lockdown during training

Wisconsin's juvenile prisons have been placed on lockdown Tuesday while guards from an adult prison help search for contraband.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed the search was underway. It comes as prison workers have said they feared the inmates were planning a full-scale riot in the wake of several recent violent episodes.

Corrections Department spokesman Tristan Cook says the search will be facility-wide at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons. Former Lincoln Hills union steward Doug Curtis says staff have been told the search will take place over two days.

Curtis says the search is overdue, given that prison guards have reported several potentially dangerous items as missing recently, including drill bits and razor blades.

Cook told Newsline 9 the facility-wide search of Copper Lake School/Lincoln Hills School Tuesday was a part of correctional officer training.

The search was conducted by the Division of Adult Institutions correctional officer trainees and Division of Juvenile Corrections youth counselor trainees, Cook said.

Division of Adult Institutions staff and DOC’s Incident Management Team are providing support as the search is conducted, according to Cook.

Copper Lake School/Lincoln Hills School will be locked down for the duration of the search, Cook said.

Youth visitation is temporarily suspended during the search.

