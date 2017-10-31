UPDATE: Weather appears to be a factor in deadly Marathon Co. crash

One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. Officials say weather appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 51 southbound near Emery Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies found a 56-year-old woman dead in the vehicle. She died due to injuries from the crash, according to officials.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details will be released at this time. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.