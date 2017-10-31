UPDATE: Weather appears to be a factor in deadly Marathon Co. cr - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Weather appears to be a factor in deadly Marathon Co. crash

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. Officials say weather appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 51 southbound near Emery Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies found a 56-year-old woman dead in the vehicle. She died due to injuries from the crash, according to officials.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details will be released at this time. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.