Illinois man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in Lincoln Park lagoon

A man who reported his 76-year-old mother missing Friday from northwest suburban Elgin was charged Tuesday in her murder, dismemberment and the concealment of her body, after her remains were found in duffel bags in a lagoon on Chicago's North Side.



Brian M. Peck, 55, of the 700-block of Littleton Trail in Elgin, was charged Tuesday with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. He was questioned Monday night as a person of interest in the case, police said.



He had been working with investigators to help locate his mother, Gail Peck. He had called police just after 3:35 p.m. Friday to say she had left their home to walk her dog, but never returned.



Police conducted a comprehensive search over the course of several hours to find Gail Peck, using all-terrain vehicles, the Elgin Community Emergency Response Team, the Hanover Township Emergency Services Team, an Elgin drone, a Cook County helicopter and officers on foot. Many area residents also took time to help look for her.



On Monday, Elgin police announced they were working with the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to determine whether the remains found Saturday morning in a lagoon in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood were linked to the missing person case.



Fishermen discovered the remains of an unidentified, white female in a duffel bag in the water in the 2200-block of North Stockton Drive. Members of the CPD Marine Unit responded to the scene and found a second duffel bag with additional remains.



Investigators said they believed the body parts from both bags, which included a torso and parts of two legs, came from the same person. There was a scar on the back of the torso from previous back surgery.



The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy Sunday. Cause and manner of death are pending further study.



As the investigation progressed, Elgin police said evidence began to point to criminal activity. After obtaining a warrant, they searched Brian and Gail Peck's home.



Eventually, investigators obtained evidence that showed the body parts belonged to Gail Peck. Police said Tuesday DNA testing was being done to verify that conclusion.



Police took the case to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, who filed charges against Brian Peck. He is scheduled to appear in Bond Court at 1:30 p.m. in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.



Neighbors said Peck and her son had moved to the area just a few months ago.



"I'd seen him a number of times walking around in the neighborhood. I can't really put my finger on why, he just made me a little uncomfortable," said Jessica Williams, a neighbor.