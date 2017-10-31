Wisconsin Senate OKs fentanyl regulations

The Wisconsin Senate has adopted a bill cracking down on deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.

The potent drug is being added to heroin, leading to spikes in overdoses across the state. Republican Rep. John Nygren's daughter, Cassandra Nygren, was charged this month with allegedly providing the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman.

The Republican-authored bill would add fentanyl analogs to the synthetic opiates category of controlled substances, making it easier for prosecutors to go after manufacturers. Possessing, manufacturing or dealing a fentanyl analog would be a felony.

The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June but the Senate amended it to include more analog forms. That means the bill must go back to the Assembly.