UPDATE: NYC Bike path terror attack suspect identified

Two law enforcement officials have identified a man suspected of driving a rented truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

The officials have knowledge of the probe and have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. The officials aren't authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The suspect has a Florida license but may have been living in New Jersey. He was shot by police. He's hospitalized and can't be reached for comment while in custody. He is in surgery and is expected to survive.

Police say the attack is being investigated as an act of terror.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation also confirms the man's name.

New York City's mayor says a truck attack in lower Manhattan killed eight people and was a "cowardly" act of terror.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center "was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it a "lone wolf" attack. He says there's no evidence to suggest it was part of a wider plot.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school bus. They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.

A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people Tuesday, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing what appeared to be a gun, police and witnesses said.

Eight people have been confirmed dead, with 15 injured, according to ABC News.

At least two bodies could be seen lying motionless on the path beneath tarps near mangled bicycles.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department said it was unclear whether anyone was shot or whether the injured were all struck by the vehicle.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people. Another witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement.

“I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

His passenger, Dmitry Metlitsky, said he also saw police standing near a man who was on his knees with his hands up, and another man bleeding on the ground nearby. He said the truck had also collided with a small school bus and one other vehicle.

Police were expected to give a news briefing shortly.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and "will be continually updated as more details are known."

Sanders says, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

