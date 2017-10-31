Wausau woman sentenced to 3 years in prison following heroin bust

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 34-year-old Wausau woman was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday following her arrest after an early morning tip from a motel clerk led police to find methamphetamine and heroin hidden under a mattress, according to online Marathon County court records.

Natasha Eldridge pleaded no contest to being party to possession with intent to deliver heroin in a plea deal that dismissed two other felonies, including one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, court records said.

She and James Jones, 30, whose address was listed as homeless, were arrested in August.

According to a criminal complaint, a clerk at Super 8 on the Wausau's west side called police about 1:45 a.m., reporting what he believed was drug activity in room 210 because people were being let into the back door of the motel and entering the room.

Three officers entered the room after Jones let them in, seizing "used syringes found throughout" the room and the drugs - less than an ounce of each - underneath a mattress, the complaint said.

Eldridge and Jones both denied ownership of the drugs, the complaint said. "James then stated he would take responsibility for the items."

A judge ordered Eldridge to spend five years on extended supervision after she is released from prison, including nine hours of community service per week, court records said. She was given credit for 84 days already spent in jail.

Jones faces the same three felonies that Eldridge faced. He has yet to enter any pleas and remains in jail on a $5,000 cash bond, court records indicate.



