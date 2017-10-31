Stranger gives dog in Wausau second chance at life

A 3-year-old dog named Max, was hit by a car on Grand Avenue Sunday night before a stranger rescued him and took him to the emergency vet.

"He was outside playing with the kids which is a common thing," said Delila Isvorski, Max's owner.

A group of people, surrounded the injured dog on the side of the road when a stranger stopped to help.

"I had a blanket in the back of my car so my mom went back to the car and got the blanket and then I transferred him to the blanket and I just said I'm gonna take him to emergency vets," said Laura Berry, of Wausau.

Berry has a medical background as an EMT, as well as a physician's assistant.

She initially took him to an emergency vet in Mosinee. Max suffered a broken femur and fibula, which required surgery in Appleton.

"He was whimpering the whole way to Appleton but would just kind of look at us with his eyes and it was almost like he was just saying thank you which was so cool," Berry said.

The owner said she is forever grateful for Berry for giving her dog a second chance at life.

"She's a God send, she's an angel for us," said Isvorski. "I have not come in contact with this kind of human kind in 33 years of life."

Berry has spent more than $4,000 out of her own pocket for all of Max's medical expenses.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist Berry with those funds. Max is expected to make a full recovery.