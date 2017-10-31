Judge: Trial for man with name similar to mass shooter requires outside jury

A judge has agreed that a jury from outside Marathon County must hear evidence against a man accused of hitting his wife and threatening to kill her because of similarities between his case and a shooting that killed four people in March, according to court records reviewed Tuesday.

Neng Vang, 44, is facing 15 charges ,including intimidating a victim and battery.

Vang's attorney argued a jury from Marathon County could not be impartial because her client's name is similar to that of the March 22 shooter, Nengmy Vang. He shot and killed Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland, attorney Sara Quirt Sann and bank tellers Karen Barclay and Diane Look before he was shot by the Marathon County SWAT team. He later died from his injuries.

The motion filed by Neng Vang's attorney in early October claims the two were of similar age and ethnicity and that the state is claiming there were similar motives. She argued her client could not a fair trial in Marathon County.

Neng Vang's wife reported her husband told her if she ever reported him to police again, he would “shoot more than just those four people,” according to court records.

The judge said a jury would be picked in another county and brought to Wausau for the January trial, which is expected to last two weeks.