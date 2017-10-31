Clintonville couple killed in crash with semi-truck - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Clintonville couple killed in crash with semi-truck

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
CLINTONVILLE (WAOW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says an elderly Clintonville couple was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in the town of Matteson on Monday.

The driver, Joyce Schertz, 82, and her 86-year-old husband James died when their car went through a stop sign on County Highway Y on state Highway 156, just east of Clintonville, the agency said.

The crash, according to an eyewitness, happened about 11 a.m.

The couple was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, 76-year-old Roger Kasten of Shawano, was not injured.

No other details were immediately released.

