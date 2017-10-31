44 years after Wisconsin girl's murder, mother works to keep 'Halloween Killer' behind bars

As kids head off to trick-or treat Tuesday night, safety is probably the top concern on most parent's minds.

For one mother, who lost her 9-year-old daughter to a sexual predator exactly 44 years ago, keeping the convicted killer behind bars is her goal this Halloween.

Gerald Turner was convicted for the 1973 Halloween murder and sexual assault of young Lisa French.

He became known as the Halloween killer, and the case changed trick-or-treating habits in the Badger State.

"Municipalities and a lot of places just reset their hours from like 3 pm to 5 pm -- during daylight hours -- and it was absolutely obvious that no one was letting their kids out alone," said Sheriff Mick Fink, Fond du Lac County.

After being paroled from prison, Turner was caught multiple times with sexually-explicit material.

A judge sent him back to prison for violating parole and he's set to be released in February.

French's mother, Maryann, created an petition online to stop that February release, hoping to keep Turner in prison for much longer.

The petition says, "To this day, I feel in my heart he will commit another violent sex crime if he is released. If he is released into the public, it is only a matter of time before he has another opportunity to offend."

The petition's goal is to have 10,000 signatures.