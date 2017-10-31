German exchange students experience first Halloween in Marathon Co.

A chilly Halloween night didn't stop trick-or-treaters from flooding the streets to collect candy. For about a dozen German exchange students staying in central Wisconsin it was their first time experiencing the yearly tradition.

"In Germany Halloween is not so popular so we don't go trick-or-treating," said German exchange student Nils Arians. "It's coming now in Germany, some guys buy costumes but they don't put effort like here in the USA."

The teens were dressed in all sorts of costumes and said they were excited to experience the tradition.

The students are here as part of the German American Partnership Program with DC Everest.