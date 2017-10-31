Badgers debut at No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers debut at No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 ranking in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee's initial top 25.

The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

