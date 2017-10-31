Athlete of the Week: Marcus Glodowski, Amherst

Amherst's senior quarterback, Marcus Glodowski, seems to outdo himself week by week.

"I put a lot of work in during the summer," Glodowski said. "I was throwing almost every day. I'm just back there doing what I can to help my team win."

Glodowski is notorious for inflicting most of the damage with the use of his legs. His most recent achievement, 274 yards and 5 touchdowns as Amherst rolled to a Level 2 playoff victory over Spencer/Columbus.

"It's pretty special...I'm glad it was for us," Falcons head coach Mark Lusic said. "I didn't realize it until after the game when I finally saw his stats and went holy cow. I even went holy cow!"

"This is the greatest feeling ever...running and then scoring. It's unbelievable," Glodowski said.

The quarterback who continue to torment his opponents in the process of a breakout season, almost had none of this success. As his 8th grade year came to a close, Glodowski strongly considered hanging up his cleats for good.

"I was one of the smallest guys on the team, I didn't weigh a lot," Glodowski said. "That was all before I started lifting and I was kind of scared coming into high school."

Luckily for the falcons, Glodowski's mother convinced him to stick with it.



"If he quit that would have sucked a lot," Falcons wide receiver Carter Zblewski said. "He's a phenomenal player, I'm glad he came out. I don't know what he was thinking!"

The dynamic wide receiver turned quarterback is a duel threat and it's his speed that propels Amherst closer and closer to a three-peat of a Division 5 state title.

"I definitely can't over think it," Glodowski said. "I take it one game at a time every week. At the end of the week there's only one goal and that's to be 1-0."

The quarterback's opportunity to win is on Friday in a Level 3 showdown with Stratford.