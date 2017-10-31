Athlete of the Week: Marcus Glodowski, Amherst

Amherst's senior quarterback, Marcus Glodowski, seems to outdo himself week by week. Glodowski is notorious for inflicting most of the damage with the use of his legs.More >>
After a 38-0 drubbing of No. 1 seeded Stanley-Boyd in Level 2, the Tigers are bound for the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
After a three-set sectional final win over Florence, the Newman Catholic Cardinals are still alive in their quest for a fifth straight WIAA state championship.More >>
Eight teams from the Newsline 9 viewing area are moving on to Level 3 of the WIAA football playoffs.More >>
The top sounds and moments from Level 2 of the high school football playoffs.More >>
D.C. Everest girls volleyball takes care of business at home against Eau Claire North. Just one win away from advancing to state.More >>
Stratford's Mazie Nagel leads the Tigers volleyball team with a whopping 440 kills; that number evidently earned her unanimous First Team honors.More >>
Four local high school football stars are one step closer to being considered the best player in the state at their respective positions.More >>
Abbotsford coach Jacob Knapmiller wore a microphone Friday night during the Falcons' 56-20 win over Greenwood.More >>
