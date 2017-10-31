Halloween overtakes the Wausau Center Mall - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Halloween overtakes the Wausau Center Mall

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Wausau shopping hub joined in on the Halloween fun Tuesday.

Dozens of children and their families walked through the Wausau Center Mall to collect candy.

Each year workers in the mall dress up and hand out the sweets. Families said it was a fun, warm way to enjoy the holiday.

Those handing out candy enjoyed the experience as well.

"It's a blast," said U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Withers. "You know, I love making kids happy. I have three kids of my own, and seeing them happy is really the greatest thing... you know, really ever. "

Sergeant Withers also said Tuesday was the last night for the Spooktacular Haunted House at the mall.

