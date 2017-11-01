Michigan health chief back in court in Legionnaires' case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Michigan health chief back in court in Legionnaires' case

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- Testimony is resuming in a criminal case against Michigan's health director, who is accused of keeping the public in the dark about Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water disaster.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there is enough evidence to send him to trial. The case picks up again Wednesday.

Judge David Goggins hasn't heard testimony since Oct. 6. That's when urban affairs adviser Harvey Hollins said he told Gov. Rick Snyder about a Legionnaires' outbreak a few weeks before the governor made it public in January 2016.

Hollins' testimony contradicts what Snyder has said publicly. Nonetheless, the governor is sticking to his timeline.

Lawyers for Lyons say it's all irrelevant in the case against him.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.