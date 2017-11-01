Mom tied son to pool on roof of vehicle, complaint says

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.

Amber Schmunk, 28, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the Sept. 9 stunt in Saukville.

According to the charging document, an officer was called to the area of Hillcrest and Claremont roads for a report of a child riding on top of a minivan holding down a plastic pool. The caller who reported the incident followed the minivan and watched as the driver pulled over, put the pool and the boy inside the vehicle, and then drove off.

Another officer stopped Schmunk, and she reportedly said she had her son ride on the roof for a short time, "maybe 20 to 30 seconds," and that she thought it was "OK" because her dad let her do similar things when she was young.

Schmunk allegedly said the pool was put on the roof because there wasn't enough room inside the vehicle. She put the pool on the roof but didn't have a way to strap it down, so she had her son climb on the roof and hold the pool down as she drove.

Schmunk faces a felony charge of recklessly endangering safety.