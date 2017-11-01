D.C. Everest administration is requesting a $25 million loan

Administrators for D.C Everest school district will meet with school board leaders Wednesday to request a loan of $25 million dollars.

District leaders say the area schools have not been renovated in over 60 years, and the lighting and heating systems are outdated.

Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore said the school managed to raise money over the year, but not enough for the whole project.

"It's time to do some upgrades," said Gilmore. "I think people expect us to take care of our schools and this is the best way to do it."

The school hopes to switch over to more energy efficient products. Gilmore said the school would save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

If the board approves the loan, district leaders say it would take them about 20 years to pay it back. It also wouldn't affect tax payers in the area.

"There would be no change their property taxes," said Gilmore.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the D.C. Everest administration building.

The public is welcomed to join.