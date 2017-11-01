Book World to close all stores in 7 states - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Book World to close all stores in 7 states

Posted:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -

Book World says it's closing all of its 45 stores in seven states, citing a shift in consumer preference to online shopping.

The company's senior vice president Mark Dupont says 325 employees will lose their jobs as a result. Book World plans to begin liquidation sales on Thursday. Dupont says the company timed the closures and liquidation to coincide with the holiday shopping season. The sales will continue until all inventory is sold. Dupont expects that will be done by January.

Twenty stores are in Wisconsin, where the company is based. It also has stores in Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and North Dakota.

Of the 20 Wisconsin stores, seven are in central Wisconsin.

The associated press contributed to this report.

