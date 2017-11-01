No-Shave November makeover winner announced

James Giede is the winner of our I Wake Up Like This: No-Shave November makeover contest.

He starts the month with an already very full, red beard. He won't be able to shave at all throughout November.

"Probably bring in the mustache a little bit, and go from there," Giede said.

At the end of No-Shave November, he will get a full makeover from State College of Beauty Culture and Campbell Haines Menswear. Giede said he hopes to look a little more classy after the transformation.

"Probably just clean-cut and not such a mountain-man look," Giede said.

He plans to keep his beard at the end of the makeover, saying it's a "family heirloom."

Looking for some beard inspiration? A Plover barber will join Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday with tips for those growing facial hair for the first time.