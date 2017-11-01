Nails, needles found in Halloween candy in two Wisconsin communities

The Arcadia Police Department issued a warning to anyone who was Trick-or-Treating in the city between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said someone was handing out various types of candy with sewing needles in them. The needles were not visible until the candy was opened and broken in half.

The department wants parents to thoroughly check their children's candy before they eat it and throw out anything that looks suspicious.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office or the Arcadia Police Department at 715-538-4351.

In another case, police in Neenah said a mother reported nails in her son's Trick or Treat collection.

Meth was found a child's Trick-or-Treat bag after an event on the Menominee Indian Reservation on Monday, and police in both Oconomowoc and Randolph launched investigations into reports of tampered candy.