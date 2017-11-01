Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Pickpockets at work

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need your help to find a team of pickpockets who stole a shopper's credit cards.

It scheme unfolded Oct. 20 at Jo Ann Fabrics in Rib Mountain.

"The victim was shopping and said a woman came up to her and started asking a lot of questions and distracted her while a man ripped off her wallet from her purse which was sitting in nearby cart," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The victim didn't realize what had happened and kept shopping for another 20 minutes.

In the meantime, the thieves went on their own shopping spree, racking up nearly $5,600 in credit card charges at Best Buy, Wal Mart, Target, Younkers and Victoria's Secret.

Investigators described the man as being six-foot tall and weighing about 230 pounds and the woman as about 5'2" with long brown hair and an average build.

The pair spoke with what sounded to be Eastern European accents and drove away in a white minivan, investigators said.

If you have any information about this crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

