First inch of snow in Wausau marks the end to the Snowfall Contest

By Samantha Kuffel, Meteorologist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The first inch of snow fell yesterday in Wausau, making November 1st the official winning date of our First Snowfall Contest. Of over 1,500 entries, only 15 people correctly guessed the winning date. The random drawing for the top prizes will occur on Monday, November 6th with Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew on Wake Up Wisconsin.

Here's who picked the winning date:

Allison Ullenbrauck

Darryl Oelke

Loralee Geier

Rhonda Cummings

Lorri Vandre

Jim Szmania

Richard Wolfrath

Chelsea Rindfleisch

David Dreger

Meegan Beranek

Janice Kubik

Bonnie Matthews

Mary Apt

Sarah Tomajcik

Julie Djubenski

