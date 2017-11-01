First inch of snow in Wausau marks the end to the Snowfall Contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
The first inch of snow fell yesterday in Wausau, making November 1st the official winning date of our First Snowfall Contest. Of over 1,500 entries, only 15 people correctly guessed the winning date. The random drawing for the top prizes will occur on Monday, November 6th with Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew on Wake Up Wisconsin.
Here's who picked the winning date:
Allison Ullenbrauck
Darryl Oelke
Loralee Geier
Rhonda Cummings
Lorri Vandre
Jim Szmania
Richard Wolfrath
Chelsea Rindfleisch
David Dreger
Meegan Beranek
Janice Kubik
Bonnie Matthews
Mary Apt
Sarah Tomajcik
Julie Djubenski