Treats collected for troops overseas

By Melissa Langbehn
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau area funeral home is collecting candy for its "Treats for the Troops" project.

Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau and Weston hopes to collect  enough candy to fill at least 25 care packages.

"It is a way for us to say thank you to those serving our country," organizer Lucas Gajewski said Wednesday. "This year there is something new. We reached out to the community to find service members from our area who are overseas. We will make sure the donations get to those with local ties."

Donations can be dropped off at either Brainard location.

A year ago, 22 care packages were filled, Gajewski said.

