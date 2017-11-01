Book World closing in January, liquidation sales starting

In an increasingly digital world, a Wisconsin bookstore company will close its doors in January. The bookstore company made the announcement Tuesday and are starting sales Thursday.

"They just kind of broke it to us that they're closing the chain and it was really sad," said Alyssa Abel, store manager of the Book World in Stevens Point.

Book World is closing 45 stores and holding sales until all of the inventory is sold.

"It was a big surprise because there have been some days that we actually get quite a bit of sales," Abel said. "I thought we were doing quite well."

Most stores are in Wisconsin, the first opening in Rhinelander in 1976.

"We've been here for over 30 years and it's really going to be a big change for Stevens Point at least because I think we're the only bookstore left in town that's not a used bookstore," said Abel.

From physical stores to internet shopping, more and more anchor bookstores are disappearing.

"Electronic books and buying things online I think is what really got us because I think that's a big trend in retail right now is that everybody's moving to ordering stuff online," said Abel.

Cole Walters was a customer disappointed by the news.

"I wish I knew more about it because just looking through here there are so many selections that I wish I would've known of," Walters said.

Walters said he prefers shopping in the stores compared to online.

"It's important to kind of reading a book physically, I guess reading one online is really tough it kind of hurts my eyes pretty bad," Walters said. "Reading one physically it's there like you can get it right away you don't have to worry about processing fees being sent to you and having to wait like five, seven days for it to be delivered to you."

The end of a chapter in Book World's book.

Other Book World locations have closed in the past but this will be the end of all Book World stores. There are only a few major bookstore chains still standing, including Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.