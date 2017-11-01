Two women recognized for female empowerment efforts at Athena Awards

Wednesday was a day for female empowerment in Rib Mountain.

Dozens gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn for the 32nd Annual Athena Leadership Awards.

The event recognizes those who empower women to beat the odds and break workplace stereotypes.

This year, Erika Van De Yacht won the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.

"As women, we can all identify with those moments where we're the only woman sitting in the board room or the only woman sitting in the meeting," she said. "And how we work through that."

Bridget Wenman received the Athena Leadership Award.

"People talk about this glass ceiling, but if it was really a ceiling, once one person went through it, it would shatter," said Wenman. "But I think it's really like glass panels that sometimes we are holding over our own heads."

Though all nominees were women this year, men are also eligible for the award.