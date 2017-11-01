Ex-MillerCoors executive faces second OWI charge after police chase, airborne crash

A former vice president at Chicago-based MillerCoors faces a charge of OWI -- his second offense -- after leading an officer on a brief Saturday night chase in Waukesha, a criminal complaint filed Monday said.

Paul Hanson, who served as MillerCoors' vice president of sales for the Great Lakes region, allegedly went airborne in his Cadillac Escalade after going off the road and into a culvert on Maple Avenue, not far from his own home.

A company spokesman sent a brief statement to Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News on Tuesday, saying, "Paul is no longer an employee of MillerCoors. We don't have any additional comment."

Hanson told court officials Monday that he was employed at MillerCoors.

According to the charging document, a sheriff's deputy was alerted to a possible drunken driver who was seen stumbling around after leaving Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Brookfield. The complaint said the vehicle was seen swerving on Interstate 94 and nearly caused three other vehicles to hit the median wall.

Hanson was later spotted near Golf Road and Prospect Avenue, driving down the middle of two lanes, the complaint said.

When the deputy tried to stop Hanson, he allegedly sped off and at one point crossed the center line and drove the wrong way on Maple Avenue, the complaint said.

After crashing in the front yard of a home, the deputy found Hanson unconscious and with blood coming from his forehead and nose. Once at Aurora Summit Hospital, Hanson allegedly failed several sobriety tests. He declined a breath test, so blood was withdrawn and sent to Madison for analysis, the complaint said.

The charge of fleeing an officer, a felony, carries a possible sentence of more than three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The OWI charge is a misdemeanor.