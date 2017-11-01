Packers release DT Ricky Jean Francois

The Green Bay Packers released defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday.

Francois was released after Week 1, but was re-signed by Packers after they lost Mike Daniels to an injury in Week 2.

He did not see a lot of action during his time with the Packers. Francois played in just five snaps in Green Bay's loss to the Saints in Week 7 and in six games, he recorded just two tackles.

As of now, the Packers have one spot open on the 53-man roster and have yet to announce a signing to take Francois's place.