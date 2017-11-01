Packers release DT Ricky Jean Francois - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers release DT Ricky Jean Francois

The Green Bay Packers released defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday.

Francois was released after Week 1, but was re-signed by Packers after they lost Mike Daniels to an injury in Week 2. 

He did not see a lot of action during his time with the Packers. Francois played in just five snaps in Green Bay's loss to the Saints in Week 7 and in six games, he recorded just two tackles.

As of now, the Packers have one spot open on the 53-man roster and have yet to announce a signing to take Francois's place.

