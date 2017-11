Several roads were blocked off in Wausau Wednesday night as authorities search for evidence following a shooting near UW Marathon County.

Wausau police say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11:50 p.m., authorities had closed off Garfield Avenue between 4th and 6th Avenue.

No one was hurt. No one is in custody.

Wausau police say the public is not in danger.

The incident is still under investigation.

