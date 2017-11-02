Competing fetal tissue research bans up for hearing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Competing fetal tissue research bans up for hearing

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Competing proposals targeting fetal tissue research in Wisconsin are up for a public hearing in a state Senate committee.

But it's unclear whether either approach will have enough support to pass the Legislature this session.

The Senate judiciary committee planned to take testimony Thursday on the proposals. One would ban the use of aborted fetal tissue for research or any other purpose.

A coalition supporting that bill includes the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin.

Another bill would target only the sale of fetal tissue and regulate certain research. It's backed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and introduced by Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chair of the budget committee.

Similar proposals have failed to pass under opposition from the medical and scientific communities.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.