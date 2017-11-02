3 tips for beard growth No-Shave November beard

Men all over the country are saving serious cash on shaving supplies while they participate in No-Shave November.

Adam Johnson, a barber from Chop Shop Barber Shop in Plover knows that growing a nice, luscious, comfortable beard can be easier said than done.

"The first few days are going to be intense," Johnson said. "It's going to be tremendously itch."

It's important to wash facial hair with shampoo and condition it afterward, he explained.

"You want to work the follicles, get them out of the skin, because they're growing into the skin," Johnson said.

He suggests using beard oil after using conditioner.

"You just apply a little bit, rub it into your face, and then comb it into place," Johnson said.

We're following a Wausau man's beard growth all month long. James Giede was the winner of our I Wake Up Like This: No-Shave November makeover contest.

We'll check in on his progress next week on Wake Up Wisconsin.