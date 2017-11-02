Trig's to start delivery and pick-up grocery service - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trig's to start delivery and pick-up grocery service

Posted:
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

TrigsToGo will now offer delivery and pick-up from your local grocery store.

The central Wisconsin store will start the program at stores in Wausau and Minocqua before spreading to surrounding areas very soon. 

Trig's Director of Marketing told Newsline 9 that the program will start on Monday, Nov. 6. 

Grocery pick-up is free for customers and delivery starts at $4.99.  The price of the delivery service depends how far out the customer lives from the store. 

The minimum grocery is $30 in order to qualify for delivery. For more information and other FAQs, click HERE

