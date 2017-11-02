President Trump wants NYC attacker to get death penalty

President Donald Trump is calling for the New York City terror suspect to get the death penalty.

The President tweeted late Wednesday night, "NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!"

The White House press secretary says the Trump administration considers Sayfullo Saipov an "enemy combatant." President Trump raised the possibility of sending him to Guantanamo Bay prison. As an "enemy combatant," Saipov could face an altered interrogation and prosecution process.

Authorities say Saipov used a rented truck to run into a group of people on a bike path in New York City, killing eight and hurting a dozen.