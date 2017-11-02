Newman Catholic volleyball drives for 5

The Newman Catholic volleyball team is on the road to Green Bay for the WIAA State Tournament, marking the Fighting Cardinals 9th appearance in the last 10 seasons.

The community is not getting tired of the repetitive trips back to the Resch Center; the school was fired up Thursday morning for the teams' send off.

This year, Newman will be attempting to make Wisconsin history. After the Cardinals swept Clayton in the championship last year, the four-time defending champs will go for one more to tie Waupun as the only program to clinch five consecutive titles.

"Our whole motto this year has been 'Drive for Five'," Cardinals setter Mackenzie Krach said. "When we're counting down in the huddles it's one, two, three, five. It's been in our minds and the back of our heads this whole season."

Despite that pressure, Newman head coach Betty Lange says the cardinals first priority is to play at their highest level.

"I'm looking forward to them playing," Lange said. "For some of them, it will be their first state championship. We've got one, it'll be their fourth. So I want them to enjoy that and I don't want any pressure on the history or the record."

All-around standout, Rylie Vaughn, has been a power for Newman, racking up 269 kills this season to lead her team.

"Rylie really stepped up this season with her big role on the team, so it's really nice to have her back for this final stretch," Krach said.

She says even though her role-change this year from setting to swinging was a challenge, she used it as motivation to push herself to get her team to back to the state tournament.

"It's been really beyond my wildest dreams to be apart of it for all four years and to have that kind of experience," Vaughn said. I just want us to be that successful and with this team, I think it's really possible."

Newman Catholic will face Clayton in the Division 4 semifinal on Friday.