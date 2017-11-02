Nov. 2017 Jefferson Award Winner: Nine-year-old Lexi Ananiadis

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A nine-year old Stevens Point girl is our Jefferson Award winner for November for her helping the homeless though her Lexi's Love projects.

"I think everybody should help others," Lexi Ananiadis said.

So why does she devote hours to helping people she doesn't know?

"A couple of years ago, I was at a cheer competition and and there were lots of homeless people in the street and I just wanted to help them," Ananiadis said.



Lexi's Love involves making sandwiches, which are given to the homeless, setting up donation jars to collect money for food vouchers at restaurants for the homeless and gathering unwanted clothing to donate to charity.

During the holidays, Lexi turns her attention to Lexi's Baskets of Love. It provides Christmas gifts to children from needy families or those who are terminally ill.

Volunteering to do kind things is a way of life for Lexi, one of four children in her family.

"I am proud of her," says her mother Brooke Anandiadis. "It is neat to have a kid that cares about others and being good to other people."



