Man, infant found dead in Western Wisconsin home

A man and his 14-week-old daughter were found dead at an apartment in Western Wisconsin Tuesday.

According to a release, the Baldwin Police Department responded to a call of a male and infant both shot, with a firearm on scene, Halloween afternoon. When they arrived, police found 39-year-old Jeffrey Long dead from a gunshot wound to the head. His 14-week-old daughter was found unresponsive. Police said resuscitation efforts were made but were unsuccessful. Police found no evidence of a gunshot wound on the child.

The medical examiner ruled Jeffrey Long's death a suicide. Police say the cause of death for the infant is undetermined at this time, pending further testing.

Authorities said this incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Baldwin is in St. Croix County, between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities.