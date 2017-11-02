Three hurt in Clark Co. hay bale truck crash

Three people were hurt Wednesday in a crash on Highway 29 near Thorp, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they got a call about the crash just after 12:30 p.m. involving three vehicles by the County Road M overpass on Highway 29.

A flatbed truck hauling large bales of hay was heading east on the overpass when a semi rear ended the truck, officials said.

Albert Brick, 57, of Chippewa Falls was driving the flatbed and John Brick, 55, was a passenger. Kyle McNeil, 28, of Iowa was driving the semi that rear-ended Brick, officials said.

When Brick’s truck was hit, it spun into the north guardrail and flipped onto the drivers side, officials said. The truck stopped and blocked both eastbound lanes. Hay bales fell onto the roadway below as a result of the crash, officials said.

The bales fell onto a truck driven by Orville Manier, 83, of Stanley. Officials said Orville was taken to an area hospital and treated for serious injuries.

John Brick was air lifted to the Mayo Hospital, officials said. Albert Brick had minor injuries and McNeil was not hurt.

CTH M was blocked for several hours, officials said. The east bound lanes of STH 29 were also blocked for several hours due to the accident.

The Thorp Area Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Thorp Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Spirit Ambulance and the Mayo Hospital Air Ambulance Service.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.