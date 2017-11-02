Duo wanted for snatching elderly woman's purse, using her credit cards

Two people are wanted for stealing an elderly woman's purse and making charges on her credit cards at stores in the Green Bay and Appleton areas, police say.

Police say on Oct. 19, the duo made numerous charges on the victim's cards after stealing a purse at the TJ Maxx store in Green Bay.

Fraudulent purchases were made at stores near the Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, and four separate Kohl's stores in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon and Appleton areas.

Police believe the suspects may be from outside the Green Bay area.

Its believed they are a white male and a white female who are in their 30s-40s.

The duo is believed to be driving a gray or silver 2015-2018 Kia Sedona, or similar vehicle.

This comes after Newsline 9 reported Wednesday that two people are wanted after stealing a shopper's credit cards and going on a $5,600 shopping spree.

"The victim was shopping and said a woman came up to her and started asking a lot of questions and distracted her while a man ripped off her wallet from her purse which was sitting in nearby cart," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

Investigators described the man as being six-foot tall and weighing about 230 pounds and the woman as about 5'2" with long brown hair and an average build.

The pair spoke with what sounded to be Eastern European accents and drove away in a white minivan, investigators said.

If you have any information, contact your local police department.